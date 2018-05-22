PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Dark Souls: Remastered Has a Total of 41 Trophies

May 22, 2018Written by John Abrena

dark souls remastered trophy list

The full trophy list for Dark Souls: Remastered is out, and it features a total of 41 trophies, and 17 hidden ones. Here, we will list all of the available trophies for the game, if you are interested in planning ahead on how to re-conquer Dark Souls.

Spoiler Alert: If you do not want to be spoiled regarding the trophies, we strongly advise that you step away from this page now.

The Dark Soul

All trophies obtained. Congratulations!

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Knight’s Honor

Acquire all rare weapons.

Wisdom of a Sage

Acquire all sorceries.

Bond of a Pyromancer

Acquire all pyromancies.

Prayer of a Maiden

Acquire all miracles.

Covenant: Way of White

Discover Way of White covenant.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Strongest Weapon

Acquire best wpn through standard reinfrc.

Crystal Weapon

Acquire best wpn through crystal reinfrc.

Lightning Weapon

Acquire best wpn through lightning reinfrc.

Raw Weapon

Acquire best wpn through raw reinfrc.

Magic Weapon

Acquire best wpn through magic reinfrc.

Enchanted Weapon

Acquire best wpn through enchanted reinfrc.

Divine Weapon

Acquire best wpn through divine reinfrc.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Fire Weapon

Acquire best wpn through fire reinfrc.

Chaos Weapon

Acquire best wpn through chaos reinfrc.

Enkindle

Light bonfire flame.

Estus Flask

Acquire Estus Flask.

Reach Lordran

Arrive in Lordran.

Ring the Bell (Undead Church)

Ring Bell of Awakening at Undead Church.

Ring the Bell (Quelaag’s Domain)

Ring Bell of Awakening in Quelaag’s domain.

Rite of Kindling

Acquire the Rite of Kindling.

Art of Abysswalking

Acquire the Art of Abysswalking.

Reach Anor Londo

Arrive in Anor Londo.

Lordvessel

Acquire the Lordvessel.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

Hidden Trophy

Continue playing to unlock this trophy.

If you are curious about the full trophy list which include the hidden ones, then click this link. Be warned that it might contain massive story spoilers that might throw you off your game.

We have covered more news on Dark Souls: Remastered that you can read here as you wait for the release on May 25, 2018, for the PlayStation 4.

Tags: , , ,
Everybody’s Golf Will Have a Level-5 Collaboration Cup
Adventure RPG Earthlock Offers a Free Upgrade to All Who Bought the Game Before
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.