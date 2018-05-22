Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Gets Official Release Date

With Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker getting ready to launch later this year, Bandai Namco has continued to tease fans with various aspects of the game. Just recently, the game ran an open beta to give players a chance to experience the game, and now they have released a brand new trailer detailing two characters, while also revealing that the game will launch later this year on August 31, 2018.

You can check out the brand new recap video below:

The two characters, Gaara and Deidara, are probably two of the more iconic characters featured in the Naruto series, with both characters utilizing pretty unique items (sand and clay, respectively) in their fighting styles. Towards the end of the trailer, players will note that both of those elements are present, with Gaara locking up Deidara in a gigantic sand pyramid and Deidara calling forth two large clay birds to attack.

Elsewhere in the video, Bandai Namco aims to remind players all that is planned on releasing for the game, showcasing tons of footage of ninjas fighting while also going over the character creation aspect and the online aspect the game plans to have. For those who might have missed it, the game will feature tons of different roles for players to slot into, with each ninja providing their own unique style of play to the game. You can check out more on that below courtesy of Bandai Namco:

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is packed with multiple classes of shinobi! With roles ranging from Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal, it will be crucial for you to have a balanced team before challenging other ninjas in the battlefield. Plus, players can engage one another in multiple modes that will test your ninja senses. Unlock or defend Seal Piles in Barrier Battle, seize your opposing team’s flag in Flag Battle, or cooperate with friends in Sub Mode “Mission” to prove your ninja way online!

Naruto Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch on August 31, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.