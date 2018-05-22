PSLS  •  Deals  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PlayStation Plus News - PS4, PS3, PS Vita  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSLS Originals  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

PlayStation Store Global Update – May 22, 2018

May 22, 2018Written by Louis Edwards

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

  • BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE ($49.99)(out 5-31)(out 6-5)
  • BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Deluxe Edition ($69.99)(out 6-5)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection ($79.99)(out 6-5)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition ($59.99)(out 6-5)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Upgrade ($39.99)(out 6-5)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset ($39.99)(out 6-5)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Upgrade ($29.99)(out 6-5)
  • Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle ($44.99)(out 5-29)
  • OnRush Digital Deluxe Edition ($74.99)(out 6-5)
  • OnRush Digital Standard Edition ($59.99)(out 6-5)
  • SEGA Genesis Classics ($26.99)(out 5-29)
  • Vampyr ($59.99)(out 6-5)

PSVR Games

  • ONE PIECE Grand Cruise ($9.99)
  • WipEout Omega Collection Demo (Free)

PS4 Demos

  • WipEout Omega Collection

PS4 Games

  • Disco Dodgeball – REMIX ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)
  • Everspace ($29.99)
  • Everspace Stellar Edition ($39.99)
  • Fox n Forests ($19.99)
  • Flynn and Freckels ($19.99)
  • Gorogoa ($14.99)
  • H1Z1: Battle Royale (Free)
  • H1Z1 – Deluxe Founder’s Bundle ($49.99)
  • H1Z1 – Standard Founder’s Bundle ($19.99)
  • H1Z1 – Starter Bundle ($4.99)
  • I hate Running Backwards ($14.99)
  • Overwatch: Legendary Edition ($59.99/PS+ $44.99)
  • Shio ($10.39)
  • Space Hulk®: Deathwing™ – Enhanced Edition ($39.99)
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle ($54.99)
  • Super Hyperactive Ninja ($8.99)
  • Tennis World Tour ($59.99)
  • Tennis World Tour Legends Edition ($74.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

  • EVERSPACE – Encounters ($9.99)
  • Gal*Gun 2 DLC ($4.99 and up)
  • H1Z1 Crown packs ($4.99 for 500 and up to $99.99 for 11,500)
  • H1Z1 – PlayStation Plus Pack (Free for PS+)
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation ($14.99)
  • Tennis World Tour DLC ($1.99 and up)
  • The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff ($9.99)
  • The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff ($9.99)
  • Warframe: PS4 Renown Pack XIII ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)
  • World of Tanks – Deathstalker Prime ($44.99)
  • World of Tanks – Predators Prime Alpha ($65.99)

 

PS Vita Games

  • Stardew Valley ($14.99)

