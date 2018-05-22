PlayStation Store Global Update – May 22, 2018

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE ($49.99)(out 5-31)(out 6-5)

BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE Deluxe Edition ($69.99)(out 6-5)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection ($79.99)(out 6-5)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition ($59.99)(out 6-5)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Upgrade ($39.99)(out 6-5)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset ($39.99)(out 6-5)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Upgrade ($29.99)(out 6-5)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle ($44.99)(out 5-29)

OnRush Digital Deluxe Edition ($74.99)(out 6-5)

OnRush Digital Standard Edition ($59.99)(out 6-5)

SEGA Genesis Classics ($26.99)(out 5-29)

Vampyr ($59.99)(out 6-5)

PSVR Games

ONE PIECE Grand Cruise ($9.99)

WipEout Omega Collection Demo (Free)

PS4 Demos

WipEout Omega Collection

PS4 Games

Disco Dodgeball – REMIX ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Everspace ($29.99)

Everspace Stellar Edition ($39.99)

Fox n Forests ($19.99)

Flynn and Freckels ($19.99)

Gorogoa ($14.99)

H1Z1: Battle Royale (Free)

H1Z1 – Deluxe Founder’s Bundle ($49.99)

H1Z1 – Standard Founder’s Bundle ($19.99)

H1Z1 – Starter Bundle ($4.99)

I hate Running Backwards ($14.99)

Overwatch: Legendary Edition ($59.99/PS+ $44.99)

Shio ($10.39)

Space Hulk®: Deathwing™ – Enhanced Edition ($39.99)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle ($54.99)

Super Hyperactive Ninja ($8.99)

Tennis World Tour ($59.99)

Tennis World Tour Legends Edition ($74.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

EVERSPACE – Encounters ($9.99)

Gal*Gun 2 DLC ($4.99 and up)

H1Z1 Crown packs ($4.99 for 500 and up to $99.99 for 11,500)

H1Z1 – PlayStation Plus Pack (Free for PS+)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation ($14.99)

Tennis World Tour DLC ($1.99 and up)

The Sims 4 Backyard Stuff ($9.99)

The Sims 4 Toddler Stuff ($9.99)

Warframe: PS4 Renown Pack XIII ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)

World of Tanks – Deathstalker Prime ($44.99)

World of Tanks – Predators Prime Alpha ($65.99)

PS Vita Games

Stardew Valley ($14.99)

