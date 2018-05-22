PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of May 22, 2018

This week sees the introduction of the Extended Play Sale, along with your typical weekly sales you have come to love. Lots of things here to check out, including a ton of Call of Duty games. Here are the games through the PlayStation Store sales this week. Extended Play Sale ends 5/29 at 8am PDT.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

Extended Play Sale

PS4 Games Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Gold Edition $21.49 ($16.49)

Battlefield 1 Revolution $19.79 ($14.99)

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle $26.39 ($19.99)

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle $49.99 ($39.99)

BioShock: The Collection $25.79 ($19.79)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection $25.79 ($19.79)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition $39.99 ($32.99)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition $23.99 ($19.79)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe $74.99 ($59.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition $41.99 ($35.99)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition $39.99 ($29.99)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition $23.99 ($14.99)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe $59.99 ($49.99)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition $47.99 ($39.99)

Call of Duty: WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle $89.09 ($68.19)

Danganronpa 1+2 Reload $23.99 ($19.99)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition $15.29 ($11.24)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection $35.99 ($29.99)

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance $23.99 ($19.99)

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition $20.99 ($17.99)

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe $59.99 ($49.99)

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

Evolve Ultimate Edition $17.49 ($12.49)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition $44.99 ($40.19)

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition $23.99 ($17.99)

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition $53.99 ($47.99)

Just Cause 3 XL Edition $15.29 ($11.24)

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack $7.24 ($4.34)

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition $8.99 ($5.99)

Mafia III Deluxe Edition $29.99 ($23.99)

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle $23.99 ($23.99)

Mass Effect Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit $15.99 ($11.99)

Mass Effect Andromeda – Standard Recruit $8.99 ($7.49)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition $53.99 ($44.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition $48.99 ($41.99)

Overwatch Legendary Edition $44.99 ($39.59)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration $23.99 ($17.99)

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition $7.49 ($4.49)

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition $31.99 ($27.99)

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition Deluxe $55.99 ($48.99)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind $11.99 ($9.89)

The King of Fighters XIV Special Anniversary $35.99 ($29.99)

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season $14.99 ($12.49)

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition $24.99 ($19.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced $35.99 ($29.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete $77.99 ($64.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition $53.99 ($44.99)

Trials Fusion: Awesome MAX Edition $15.99 ($11.99)

Watch Dogs Gold Edition $19.99 $19.99 ($14.99) PS3 Games Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition $35.99 ($22.49)

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition $19.99 ($12.49)

Call of Duty: Black Ops & Black Ops II Game $39.99 ($29.59)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Season Pass Bundle $39.99 ($31.99)

Call of Duty: Black Ops II w/ Revolution Map $24.99 ($16.49)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Ultimate Edition $29.99 ($24.74)

Call of Duty: Black Ops with First Strike $19.99 ($13.19)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition $31.99 ($19.99)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition $17.99 ($14.84)

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut $7.49 ($4.49)

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition $11.99 ($8.99)

Mass Effect Trilogy $9.89 ($7.49)

Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition $7.99 ($5.99)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season $11.99 ($9.99)

PS Vita Games Disgaea 3: Absence of Detention $14.99 ($11.99)

Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited $14.99 ($11.99)

Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection $13.99 ($10.49)

Operation Abyss: New Tokyo Legacy $9.99 ($7.99)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season $11.99 ($9.99) Add-Ons PS4 Battlefield 1 Premium Pass $16.49 ($12.49)

Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle $17.99 ($14.99)

Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle $23.99 ($19.99)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass $29.99 ($24.99)

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer $11.24 ($9.74)

Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass $5.99 ($4.49)

Just Dance Unlimited – 12 months pass $17.49 ($14.99)

Just Dance Unlimited – 3 months pass $6.99 ($5.99)

Street Fighter V – Season 2 Character Pass $15.99 ($13.99)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade $9.99 ($8.99)

The Sims 4 City Living $23.99 ($19.99)

The Sims 4 Dine Out $11.99 ($9.99)

The Sims 4 Get to Work $23.99 ($19.99)

The Sims 4 Vampires $11.99 ($9.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine $11.99 ($9.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone $5.99 ($4.99)

All Other Deals

PS4 Games Azure Reflections $17.49

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle $44.99

Infernium $18.74 ($16.24)

PixelJunk Monsters 2 $13.49

PixelJunk Monsters 2 Deluxe Edition $19.79

Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes $5.99 ($3.99)

Rememoried $10.49 ($8.99)

Sega Genesis Classics $26.99

Shining Resonance Refrain $44.99

Shio $10.39

Star Wars Battlefront II $23.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim $16.99 ($13.99)

The Fall Part 2: Unbound $11.89

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege $24.99 PS3 Games Blue-Collar Astronaut $4.99 ($1.99)

Epic Adventures Bundle $14.49 ($5.79)

Thriller Chiller Bundle $9.99 ($3.99)

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for May.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.