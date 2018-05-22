Rocket League Salty Shores Update Launches Next Week

Today, Rocket League developer Psyonix announced that a brand new update will be coming to Rocket League later this month on May 19. The Salty Shores update, as it’s titled, will be bringing a bunch of stuff into the game, including a new beach-themed arena, a new in-game event, the new Rocket League x Monster Vol. 3 playlists, and much more. To accompany the announcement, a brand new trailer for the update has been released, and you can check that out below:

When the update goes live, players will also find that Season 7 of competitive play will end and Season 8 will begin, so if you still are trying to rank your way through that mode, you only have a week left! A brand new import Battle-Car, the Twinzer, is also coming as part of a limited-drop inside the new Impact Crates being added to the game. For a brief overview of what to expect in the new update, check out below courtesy of Psyonix:

The ‘Salty Shores‘ content update dropping on May 29 is all about Rocket League fun in the sun, starting with ‘Salty Shores,’ our brand new seaside Arena! As our sunniest map to date, Salty Shores should keep the good vibes going year-round as a permanent addition to all online Playlists! This update also brings with it the start of Competitive Season 8. The Salty Shores Update will include: A new beach-themed Arena named Salty Shores

The Beach Blast summer in-game event that will begin on June 11

summer in-game event that will begin on June 11 The end of Competitive Season 7 and the start of Competitive Season 8

Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 3 playlist in-game

playlist in-game A new import Battle-Car, Twinzer , available as a limited-drop inside the new Impact Crate

, available as a limited-drop inside the new Impact Crate And more!

Rocket League is available now.