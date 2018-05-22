SEGA Fits Sonic with New PUMA Shoes This June

In one of the more interesting collaboration’s of recent memory, SEGA has teemed up with legendary shoe manufacturer PUMA to create two shoes around their Sonic franchise. Revealed back in March, SEGA has announced that the PUMA x SEGA RS-0 Sonic and Dr. Eggman sneakers will be available worldwide on June 5th.

Both shoes will retail for $130 a piece and look to make a great addition to your shoe closet, should you have a closet dedicated to nothing but shoes. SEGA had the following to say about both sets of shoes.

The RS-0 Sonic takes cues from Sonic the Hedgehog and the areas he protects, including the iconic Green Hill Zone. The upper is made from a textured suede reminiscent of Sonic’s trademark blue fur while the striking red outsole stands for his shoes. Take a closer look and you’ll see more familiar color hints from the beloved game – from classic gold rings, to the lush green grass that he speeds on. The upper also features micro ventilation perforations, embroidered PUMA Formstrip, deboss of Sonic’s head and gold rings. Metallic gold rings once again appear on lace ends relating to the classic gold rings collected in the video game. The story continues on the mid and insole with checkered print nostalgic to the retro video game. 16-bit grass print on heel is a nod to the Green Hill Zone. Outsole features translucent red rubber and a Sonic logo under print. Finally, the tongue label features the collaboration logo and RS-0 binary number branding. The PUMA x SEGA RS-0 Dr. Eggman take cues from Sonic the Hedgehog’s archnemesis, from his flashy outfit to the black and yellow caution stripes from his Eggmobile represented by the sneaker’s all-over red upper and footbed. The upper is decked in a pebbled patent leather with micro ventilation perforations, a debossed PUMA Formstrip, and a debossed Dr. Eggman head that shoots fireballs from his Eggmobile. His conniving face and fireballs are debossed on the medial heel, while gold rings, have been inserted on the lace. The footbed features black and yellow caution stripes – nod to the graphics on Eggman’s Eggmobile. Metallic outsole and caution stripes take design cues from his scientific machinery. Outsole features translucent blue rubber and Sonic logo under print, the exact color referenced from Dr. Eggman’s glasses. Tongue label features the collaboration logo and RS-0 binary number branding. Both sneakers are packaged a special box that inspired by the iconic Green Hill Zone.

We know this isn’t a game, but these shoes are pretty fly, even for a white guy. Planning to pick these up for your shoe collection?