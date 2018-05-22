WipEout Omega Collection Demo Out Now, Includes PSVR Compatibility

WipEout Omega Collection, the 2017 remaster of WipEout HD and WipEout 2048, now has its very own demo on the PlayStation Store. Not only does it come packed with a track from each of the two games, it also allows PSVR users to try out the collection’s impressive VR capabilities.

The demo, which clocks in at 14.89GB, sees players go on-board the Feisar ship, one of the game’s 34 vehicles, for a high-velocity trip around Vineta K from WipEout HD as well as Altima from WipEout 2048. It’s breathtaking, and just enough to leave you wanting more.

As you can see from the trailer below, putting on your PSVR headset transforms your futuristic driving experience into an actual futuristic driving experience, turning the game on its head. And back again. And then once more for a series of loop-the-loops. Basically, it’s everything you ever wanted when you first fired up WipEout way, way back in 1995. Yes, we’re old.

Demos have certainly fallen by the wayside in recent years. Gone are the days where you used to get a selection of piecemeal titles attached to a copy of the latest video game magazine, so it’s nice to see someone keep the trend going – and what better choice than the nostalgia-fuelled WipEout to keep flying the flag?

If the sampler has you coming again and again then be sure to check out our WipEout Omega Collection review. If your eyeballs have recovered from the sheer beauty of the high-res tracks, that is.

[Source: EU PlayStation Blog]