3D Roguelike Space Shooter Everspace Out Today on PlayStation 4

Earlier today, Independent developers Rockfish Games have released a brand new trailer for their upcoming 3D roguelike space shooter Everspace. The game, which is available now on PlayStation 4, will transport players to a world where they’ll have access to various play styles, different styles of ships, and a ton of options in terms of how to battle it out in the cold vastness of space. You can check out the launch trailer for the game below:

For those looking to pick up the game today, it is available for $29.99, with the Everspace – Encounters DLC coming in at $9.99. Players will be able to purchase both in a bundle for $34.99, and a Galactic Edition will also be released for $39.99 that will include the game, the add-on, an original soundtrack, and a color-printed booklet documenting the game and studio’s history. All versions of the game, including the retail and Galactic Edition, will launch on May 29, so fans who pick up the bundles won’t have to wait any longer to jump into space. In case you’re curious for more on the game, check out below for how Rockfish Games describes the space shooter:

EVERSPACE™ takes daring space pilots on a challenging journey through six sectors, each featuring multiple procedurally-generated levels full of dangers and treasures. In each run, they will face entirely new situations, continuously testing their skills, experience, and talent for improvisation. Players will find three ships with different capabilities to choose from, plus a wide range of weapons, devices, and consumables at their disposal. Great piloting skills will be needed to stand a chance against various enemies, along with a keen eye for loot and mineable resources, which are used to repair damaged ship components or to craft new equipment and modifications, giving players an advantage in combat and a better chance of making it out of a sticky situation alive.

Everspace is available now.