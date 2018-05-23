Destiny 2’s Latest Exotic Emote Draws Criticism for its Price

Players who jump into Destiny 2 today will be in for quite the surprise, as the Eververse Store seems to be selling a brand new item: The Iron Emote Bundle. The bundle, which is described as a “limited-time bundle for Guardians who remember the Iron Lords,” contains one Fireteam Medallion, one Gleaming Boon of the Crucible, and an Iron Lord Exotic emote called “Salute of the Lords.” The price? 1100 silver, which works out to about $10 in real money.

Of course, the high price of the bundle – it’s essentially $10 for the emote itself – is not going over well in the Destiny community. Over on the game’s subreddit, the original post for the bundle has already surpassed 1,100 comments since it was created seven hours ago, with most of them wondering why Bungie would release something like this and seemingly not have it available anywhere else in the game. “…locking it off behind a $10 paywall would be one of the dumbest moves to pull at this stage in the community/developer trust rebuilding. This isn’t some random sparkly emote, this is the goddamned IRON LORDS WE’RE TALKING ABOUT.” said the original poster on the thread.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by Bungie that the emote isn’t available anywhere else in the game, many posters on the Reddit thread haven’t been able to find it anywhere. Of course, the emote itself doesn’t offer any advantages in the game itself, so at the end of the day there isn’t anything inherently wrong with the offering, but this is still an odd choice for Bungie, especially after the less than stellar reception the Eververse Store received when it was first implemented into the game.

[Source: PC Gamer]