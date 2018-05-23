GTA Online Memorial Day Perks – Double Your GTA Cash And RP for ‘Motor Wars’ and More

Get ready for GTA Online Memorial Day perks. That’s right, Rockstar Games just sent the word that starting today through Memorial Day, there will be four major ways to gather Double GTA$ and RP in GTA Online: Motor Wars, Bikers, Executives, and Other Criminals, as well as the latest Adversary Mode, Trap Door.

The Memorial Day celebration also offers discounts across a number of vehicles including the Ruiner 2000, Pfister Comet SR, and TM-02 Khanjali, as well as Executive Offices and Executive Office Garages, along with Biker Clubhouses and much more.

Rockstar encourages you to “Parachute your way into an ever-shrinking arena armed with only the most basic of survival tools, then fight for your life as the clock slowly forces you and your enemies closer together. From devastating Railguns to Minigun-mounted Insurgents, scattered across each of Motor Wars’ seven available maps are enough guns and Weaponized Vehicles to form a small army. Once you’ve made a mad dash for the closest piece of heavy machinery, eliminate the enemy teams one by one until yours is the last left standing.”

Also, here’s what else you can expect May 22-28, 2018, during the Memorial Day celebration events:

2x RP and GTA$ Rewards

Motor Wars

Biker Clubhouse Contracts

Biker Work and Challenges

VIP Work and Challenges

Trap Door

Discounts

30% Off Executive Offices

30% Off Biker Clubhouses

30% Off Executive Office Garages

25% Off Pfister Comet SR

30% Off Tornado Rat Rod

30% Off Coil Raiden

25% Off Overflod Entity XXR

30% Off Sea Sparrow

30% Off Imponte Ruiner 2000

30% Off TM-02 Khanjali

30% Off Buzzard Attack Chopper

Available May 25-28 ONLY

25% Off LCC Sanctus

25% Off The Vapid Liberator

25% Off Western Sovereign

50% Off Yachts and Yacht Modifications

New Premium Race: Raton Race (Deluxo)

Raton Race (Deluxo) New Time Trial: Sawmill

You can find more info about GTA Online events and perks over at Rockstar Games Social Club.