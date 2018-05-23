H1Z1 Reaches 200,000 Concurrent Players in its First Day

When H1Z1 officially launched (in open beta form) for PlayStation 4 yesterday, many thought it would be well received. However, no one likely thought it would be so well received almost instantly. According to the H1Z1 Twitter account, as Daybreak Game Company continues to try to improve the servers for the game, the open beta of H1Z1 has already amassed more than 200,000 concurrent players online.

[PS4 Open Beta] We are currently getting more hardware spun up to support the 200,000+ concurrent players online – THANK YOU for the overwhelming support for #H1Z1 on #PS4! pic.twitter.com/Jc1nUMywx1 — H1Z1 (@H1Z1) May 22, 2018

Of course, those numbers may not seem like a lot to some, but for a game that is less than a day removed from launching on a platform, it’s ridiculously impressive. Fans of H1Z1 have been waiting for some time to finally see the battle royale game make it to other platforms, and now that it is, they’re showing it the praise that Daybreak would like to see. According to Daybreak Games, H1Z1 on PlayStation 4 will be specifically designed for the console and feature a new weapon progression system, a fully reworked UI, new weapons, and new gear as well.

Along with the reworked UI for the game, the control scheme for H1Z1 on PS4 has also been tailor-made to keep players focused on the action. Implementing a new grab-and-go equipment system and a more simplified loot collection and inventory management process will allow players to keep their eyes open on the action and not lost within a menu.

For more on the upcoming H1Z1 for PS4, check out below for a brief overview of the game, courtesy of Daybreak Game Company:

Capitalizing on increased mobility, the PS4 edition takes H1Z1's signature fast-paced combat one step further by introducing new gameplay progression mechanics. The game's gas pacing has been altered to speed up the play of the match and the airdrop system has been revamped to keep players moving and invested in fights.

H1Z1 is officially available now on PlayStation 4.