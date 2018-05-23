Watch the Japanese Launch Trailer of Dark Souls: Remastered

From Software has published the Japanese launch trailer for Dark Souls: Remastered on their official YouTube channel, which you can also watch right above. This is a remaster of the highly popular action RPG Dark Souls, the spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls which was first released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.

As a remaster, Dark Souls: Remastered will have a lot of improvements from the original release. For example, you will be able to play with a 60 fps frame rate and 4K resolution on the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, or a high-end PC. Online Multiplayer has also been reworked heavily, as it will now support up to six players—that’s two more players than the original version.

You can read our review of the original PS3 version of Dark Souls to see why this game is worth playing:

Dark Souls is a worthy successor to the legacy left by Demon’s Souls. Not only has From Software given fans what they wanted, such as more weapons and spells, but they have also added a new faction system that goes above and beyond the scope of Demon’s Souls. As a single player game, Dark Souls presents a tight and polished experience with the player constantly chasing that new piece of loot, or that next soul level, or the next boss battle. The enhancement of multiplayer by including the covenant system is a huge boost to the enjoyment of the game. Demon’s Souls‘ servers may still be going strong two years after release, but however long they do last, I’d bet Dark Souls‘ servers will certainly last much longer.

Dark Souls: Remastered is getting released in Japan tomorrow on May 24. The Western release will come on the following day, on May 25.

[Source: From Software]