Play-Asia’s Gran Turismo Sport Sale Offers Game for 75% Off
Gran Turismo Sport is one of the most popular games on PlayStation 4, having sold more than 3 million copies worldwide as of May 2018. Today, Play-Asia is giving fans who may not have picked up the game a ridiculously good chance to grab it, as they are currently running a sale that discounts a whopping 75% off of the original price, dropping the game from $55.99 all the way down to $13.99.
Players interested in the deal can pick up the game now on Play-Asia’s website, so if you haven’t been able to pick up the game for any number of reasons, now is probably your best chance to do. As far as new Gran Turismo Sport information goes, make sure to check out below for a rundown of the latest update that came to the game last month, which included three new events:
1. The following 3 events will be added to the ‘GT League’:
■ Compétition de France (Beginner League)
Cute, sporty, a clash of the unique. An event for French made cars.
■ Gr. B Rallycross (Amateur League)
By grip or drift; your fate lies in total control of your machine. A race for Group B rally cars.
■ Vision Gran Turismo Trophy + (Professional League)
A race of dream cars, for the Vision Gran Turismo’s. Who will be the king of them all!?
In addition, new Rounds have been added to the following events: FF Challenge (Beginner League), J-Sports Meeting (Amateur League), La Festa Cavallino (Professional League) and Gr.3 Endurance Series (Endurance League).
2. The ‘GR Supra Racing Concept’ car, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, will be added.
3. A new layout for the popular ‘Dragon Trail’ track will be added.
This is another facet of the Dragon Trail, embraced by the azure blue Adriatic Sea and lush Croatian nature. Its name is taken from the green olive fields looking down on the course. The pit facility has a rather local feel to it, and the layout is more technical in nature compared to the Seaside version. The 4.3km track contains tricky combined corners and 90 degree turns, with more to discover the harder you drive. Its reverse layout, ‘Gardens II’ will also be included.
4. More additional features will be added.
SCAPES
・Added ‘Hawaii Islands’ to the ‘Featured’ section.
BRAND CENTRAL
・When taking photos in brand-related Spots, you can now choose cars from both the showroom and the garage (limited to cars of that brand).
・BMW-related Spots have been added.
CIRCUIT EXPERIENCE
・Tsukuba Circuit has been added to the ‘Circuit Experience’.
Make sure to let us know in the comments if you’ll be taking advantage of the deal!