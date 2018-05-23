Save Up to 60% on Your PS4 games on PlayStation Store
More sweet and lovely PlayStation store discounts coming our way, people. Today, PlayStation owners in Europe have an opportunity to save up to 60%. Sony is offering a wide choice of awesome discounts on full game and add-on PS4 content, which is going to last until June 8, 2018.
The latest update from PlayStation Blog (EU) shows various titles that are on discount including Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Tom Clancy’s The Division, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, Mass Effect Andromeda, and other great deals you can snatch right now, if you wish.
Look below, to check out the full list of content that’s on sale over at PlayStation Store.
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
- Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Standard Recruit …
- Battlefield™ 1 & Titanfall™ 2 Ultimate Bundle
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass
- Watch Dogs®2
- Watch Dogs® 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs®2 – Gold Edition
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
- Extinction
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition
- Injustice™ 2 – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity…
- FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE
- BioShock: The Collection
- F1™ 2017
- DiRT 4
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation®4 Edition
- Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition
- Spintires: MudRunner
- TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE + THE DIVISION
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION
- Tom Clancy’s The Division™ Gold Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored® Definitive Edition
- Dishonored® The Complete Collection
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™ Deluxe Bundle
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- STEEP
- Steep™ – Winter Games Edition
- Steep™ – Winter Games Gold Edition
- Tropico 5
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
- XCOM® 2 Collection
- XCOM® 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Crew
- The Crew® Ultimate Edition
- Killing Floor 2
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Project CARS 2
- Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition
- Project CARS 2 Season Pass
- Project CARS Bundle
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC Collection
- Gravel
- Gravel Special Edition
- ELEX
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
- LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes Bundle
- LEGO® Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Bundle
- LEGO® Movies Game Bundle (LEGO Movie & Ninjago)
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® The Hobbit
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK
- The Surge
- The Surge: Complete Edition
- Just Dance 2018®
- MotoGP™17
- MXGP3 – Special Edition
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2
- Warhammer Quest
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Hunting Simulator
- Sudden Strike 4
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition
- Valentino Rossi The Game Compact
- UNO
- Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
- ASHES CRICKET
- Dungeons 2
- Dungeons 3
- Handball 17
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition
- Titan Quest
- Werewolves Within
- Let’s Sing 8 – Versión Española
- Let’s Sing 10
- Let’s Sing 10 – Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2016
- Let’s Sing 2017
- Let’s Sing 2017 Hits français et internationaux
- Let’s Sing 2017 mit deutschen Hits
- Let’s Sing 2018
- Let’s Sing 2018 – Mit Deutschen Hits – Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2018 – Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2018 Hits Français – Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2018 Hits Francais Et Internationaux
- Let’s Sing 2018 Mit Deutschen Hits
- Let’s Sing 9 Versión Española
- Moto Racer 4
- Moto Racer 4 – Deluxe Edition
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- Black Mirror
- Valhalla Hills – Definitive Edition
- Randal’s Monday
- ATV Drift & Tricks
- Vermintide: The Arrogance Lost Collection
- Past Cure™
- Now That’s What I Call Sing 2
- NOW That’s What I Call SING
- Blackguards 2
- Scribblenauts Showdown
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk
- Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
- Chime Sharp
Hm, some mighty fine games up there, right folks? Over to our European readers, will you guys be grabbing anything?
