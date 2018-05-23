Save Up to 60% on Your PS4 games on PlayStation Store

More sweet and lovely PlayStation store discounts coming our way, people. Today, PlayStation owners in Europe have an opportunity to save up to 60%. Sony is offering a wide choice of awesome discounts on full game and add-on PS4 content, which is going to last until June 8, 2018.

The latest update from PlayStation Blog (EU) shows various titles that are on discount including Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Tom Clancy’s The Division, Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, Mass Effect Andromeda, and other great deals you can snatch right now, if you wish.

Look below, to check out the full list of content that’s on sale over at PlayStation Store.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition

Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Standard Recruit …

Battlefield™ 1 & Titanfall™ 2 Ultimate Bundle

Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™

Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Expansion Pass

Hm, some mighty fine games up there, right folks? Over to our European readers, will you guys be grabbing anything?

[Source: PlayStation.Blog EU]