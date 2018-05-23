PSN User Base Surpasses 80 Million, Sony Confirms

Sony recently held its Inverstor Relations (IR) meeting and its Corporate Strategy meeting in Tokyo, Japan. Company execs shared a variety of details, in addition to achievements that were made throughout the year. We’ve already heard that there will be some major turning points in the near future, in regards to Sony’s PlayStation 4 console. President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida revealed Sony’s mid-term corporate strategy for the upcoming three years. They also talked about the PSN user base.

The company is also happily boasting about the number of PSN users and the overall clocking time of PS4 users. Back in March, it was confirmed that 79 million PlayStation 4 units have been sold.

Another impressive piece of info is that PlayStation Network has now surpassed 80 million monthly active users, while PS4 gameplay has clocked over 800 million hours of gameplay per week. Holy Trophies! I’ll bet half of that is just people playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (which is impossible to finish, unless you are unemployed).

Sony also revealed that encouraging people to use PlayStation VR, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Vue and PlayStation Music was an effective strategy to increase the clocking time.

The company CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, said they aim to increase their PlayStation Plus subscriber base. Well, they are certainly on the right path there, because we’ve recently learned that the PS Plus service has 31.5 million subscribers. That was back in February 2018, and as of March that figure has already grown to 34.2 million.

Meanwhile, we know that as far as the PlayStation 4 is concerned, the company is gonna slow down production a bit. It was estimated that this decision might be related to future next-gen IPs and projects that are possibly aimed at Sony’s next console – the PS5. Incidentally, reports are coming in that Sony might be working with AMD Ryzen Tech on the PlayStation 5 architecture. On top of that, more rumors about the PS5 have surfaced.

[Source: Sony]