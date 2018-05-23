T2 CEO Declares that There is No Chance that Red Dead Redemption 2 Will Get Delayed Again

In a recent interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick emphasized that there’s no chance that Red Dead Redemption 2 will get delayed again.

With this, he said with a “hand on heart” that the game will come out on October 26 for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. He also added that “when I said hand on heart, it’s over 1000 people at Rockstar Games with their hands on their hearts.”

Zelnick also told Cramer the initial reason for the delay of the game in the first place. According to him, “all of our labels are focused on releasing a title when they reach that apex of effort and perfection.” Meaning, for the entirety of the delay, they were focusing on making sure that the game will be perfect once they release it on the market. Rockstar as a whole thought that Red Dead Redemption 2 needed to get polished more, so they decided to push the release date to October 26.

That’s basically it, or is it? Rockstar is said to announce something about RDR2’s special editions on June, together with the release of more information. So we might get some news about this on E3.

For more information about Red Dead Redemption 2, check out our other articles here at PlayStation Lifestyle!

[Source: Spiel Times]