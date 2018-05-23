DualShock 4 Controller is the Best-Selling Gamepad of All Time, According to Sony

The PlayStation 4 continues to skyrocket up sales charts as the months go by, so it should as no surprise to find out that the DualShock 4 controller is equally popular. According to Sony’s recent NPD results (via IGN), the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Black is now the all-time best selling Gamepad in dollar sales.

Now, it’s important to note that this doesn’t mean the DualShock 4 has sold the most units of any controller ever, but just the fact that the controller has made the most dollar sales, despite the PlayStation 4 only having been out for five years. With the console itself getting ready to enter the final phase of its life cycle and games like God of War absolutely dominating sales charts worldwide, Sony has successfully re-established itself as the premiere console experience.

As far as the rest of the NPD’s go, the PlayStation 4 is still the clear-cut top dog, outselling every other system and generating the highest April unit sales since the Nintendo Wii in April 2009. God of War continues to be the top dog amongst software sales, generating the best launch month ever for a PlayStation 4 exclusive in terms of dollar sales and is now sitting firmly in the #3 slot for best-selling games of 2018. If you somehow still haven’t picked up one of the many different styles of the DualShock 4 controller, make sure to let us know in the comments below if you ever plan to, and if you have, then let us know what your favorite style of controller might be.