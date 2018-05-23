Squad Up With Valkyria Chronicles 4 Trailer, Preorder Memories of Battle Premium Edition

SEGA of America has released a new trailer for the upcoming Valkyria Chronicles 4, giving players the 411 on the classes and motivations of your squad. These people will become your support group as you take to the East Europan Imperial Alliance borders later this year.

The squad consists of leader Claude Wallace, inventor Riley Miller, and rescue dog Ragnarok. Any squad that sports a rescue dog is one destined to succeed, or so we like to think so. Along with the trailer, SEGA has also revealed the Valkyria Chronicles 4 “Memories from Battle” premium edition, which is available for pre-order as you read this. Priced at $99, this premium edition comes with the following:

Exclusive Vinyl Statue of the “Hafen” Tank – Triumphantly bursting onto the scene, the “Hafen” tank vinyl statue is ready to conquer the snowy battlegrounds of Europa. More than just a tank, the “Hafen”, named after Claude’s hometown in Gallia, is a meaningful symbol for all of Squad E’s members. This version may not have the firepower of the original, but it makes a great centerpiece for any fan’s collection!

"Claude's Travel Journal" Exclusive 100-Page Themed Artbook – Valkyria Chronicles 4's story is told through the photos, notes, and memories captured in Claude's travel journal. This exclusive artbook, inspired by Claude's journal in-game, features a wide selection of the beautiful watercolor-styled art from Valkyria Chronicles 4.

A Pair of DLC Adventures Featuring Squad 7 Characters – "A United Front with Squad 7" and "Edy's Advance Ops" reunite fans of the original Valkyria Chronicles with the soldiers of Squad 7. Fight alongside Welkin, Alicia, Isara, Rosie, Largo, and Edy in over 3 hours of gameplay across 4 exclusive story missions, featuring fully-voiced cutscenes and unique challenges! After completing these missions, you'll unlock those six Squad 7 members, as well as Edy's personal submachine gun for use in your army in the main game. Bolster your forces with the renowned soldiers of Squad 7!

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is currently slated to release Fall 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Will you be picking up the game, or better yet, the Memories from Battle edition? Let us know in the comments.