The Weekly Import Special: May 23 – The Lost Legacy

Are you in that crowd that would love to import some games, but are scared off by that heavy financial investment to do so? If so, then Play-Asia has some great import game deals for you this week. With some starting as low as $14.99, there are some great titles you can pick up, like Uncharted: Lost Legacy and Zero Escape: The Nonary Games. Don’t forget to also take advantage of the Ultimate Summer Sale, going on now.

This weekly sale lasts through April 3, 11:59 (GMT +8). These import game deals are available while supplies last, so if you are wanting to jump on some great deals, then make sure to head on over to Play-Asia and start shopping. It’s worth noting that some Japanese and Asia games will include an English translation, but not all do. Please do make sure you check what region the game is from, as it may not include English subtitles. Also be sure to use the code below to get an even better deal on your purchase!

Use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to get $3 off your purchase.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan to take advantage of any of these deals and look forward to more deals next week.