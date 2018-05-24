Check Out the First Look at F1 2018 Gameplay

When F1 2018 launches later this year, not only will it be the biggest game the franchise has seen, but it will feature some huge improvements and additions that the team at Codemasters have worked on. Earlier today, Codemasters gave us our first look at actual gameplay for F1 2018 in a trailer featuring Charles Leclerc – a driver for Alfa Romeo Sauber’s F1 Team – taking us on a lap of his home track, the iconic Circuit de Monaco.

As you can tell from the trailer above, the team behind F1 2018 took some time to work on not only enhanced visuals for the game but a new physics system for the cars. In the upcoming F1 2018, a system known as the Energy Recovery System (ERS) will allow players to have multiple deployment modes to choose from when driving, giving them better control over the cars and adding a more “authentic Formula 1 experience,” according to Lee Mather, Game Director of F1 2018.

Alongside the upgraded visuals and inclusion of the ERS, F1 2018 will also sport a much deeper and more expanded Career mode. “Career mode has been further expanded to immerse players even deeper into the world of F1 than before, with the return of a highly requested feature back into the franchise. We are also adding more classic cars, again listening to our fans as to which of the historical F1 cars they would most like to virtually drive next. Outside of those headline additions, there are many other great enhancements to be revealed before the game launches.” said Paul Jeal, F1 Franchise Director at Codemasters.

Not only will F1 2018 feature all of the official teams, drivers, and circuits of the 2018 season but will be adding an entirely new lineup of cars, as well as the promise of bringing back a highly requested fan-feature back into the game. There’s not too much time between now and August, so expect more news on the upcoming game as it gets closer to its release date.

F1 2018 will launch on August 24, 2018, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.