Death Stranding Gameplay Requires Global Collaboration According to Mads Mikkelsen

Even without a shred of Death Stranding gameplay, the brainchild of Hideo Kojima is already shaping up to be one of the more interesting arrivals to the medium in quite some time. This has been backed up by the words of starring actor Mads Mikkelsen, who has confirmed the game will have a unique multiplayer aspect, of sorts.

Speaking to Total Film magazine during the premiere of his latest movie Arctic at the 2018 Cannes Festival, Mikkelsen was keen to put across just how unique the Death Stranding gameplay is in its current form.

“The whole concept of playing the game, as I understand, needs collaboration from different people from different parts of the world,” hints Mikkelsen. “Which is also on another level of fantasticness.”

As with much that’s come out of the mouths and monitors of those working on the project – including the most recent moss-filled Death Stranding teaser image – it sounds and feels utterly bizarre and, crucially, unlike anything we’ve seen before.

While it feels almost sacrilegious to try and second-guess what’s going on in the mind of Hideo Kojima, just reading Mads Mikkelsen’s words springs to mind something akin to a Dark Souls message system but to the power of 1000. Which would be quite a feat.

You’d be forgiven for thinking, then, that it’s not going to live up to expectations with such lofty ideals being bandied about. Movie director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, though, has said Death Stranding is “unlike anything you’ve ever seen.” Judging by what Mads Mikkelsen has revealed, he may just be right.

[Source: GamesRadar+]