Everything You Need to Know About Detroit: Become Human

Sony is on fire when it comes to massive PlayStation exclusive titles that are getting great reception. God of War launched last month to outstanding sales and accolades, and we’ve got more headed our way with E3 next month and Spider-Man later this year.

Detroit: Become Human is Quantic Dream’s latest choice-based narrative, telling the story of three androids that all explore exactly what it means to be human. Deep, stark, emotional, and sometimes uncomfortable, Detroit deigns to ask difficult questions and begin a touch conversation that society often seems content not to have.

In Detroit, you take on the role of the three lead androids as you navigate their troubled lives, interweaving their stories with the stories of those that surround them. Your choices will make a difference and can lead to vastly different outcomes, so no two playthroughs will be exactly the same.

If you want to explore the history of Detroit, you have to jump all the way back to the very beginning, with the Kara tech demo in 2012. Technically we could go even further back and explore the history of all Quantic Dream games, but let’s keep this within a manageable space here. If you want to get all the info you can on Detroit: Become Human before you start playing it yourself, you’ve come to the right place. We dove back into the PSLS archives to find the relevant news leading up to the game’s release.

That original tech demo? Check. Difficulty options? We cover those. Length of the game? That information’s all here, so plug into the gallery below to find out everything you need to know about Detroit: Become Human.

Detroit: Become Human releases May 25 worldwide. Do you plan on accompanying Kara, Markus, and Connor on their journeys through what it means to be alive? Let us know your thoughts on Detroit in the comments below.

