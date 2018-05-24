First-Ever Final Fantasy XIV Hollywood Red Carpet Cosplay Walk Will be Happening Before the Eorzean Symphony

Calling all Final Fantasy cosplayers!

Square Enix announced that they will be offering the attendees of the Final Fantasy XIV Orchestra Concert 2018 – Eorzean Symphony – an opportunity of a lifetime.

The company will be giving attendees a chance to walk the red carpet, in costume, on the world’s most famous boulevard, the Hollywood Walk of Fame! The fans attending the concert surely wouldn’t want to miss this opportunity, as they can showcase their amazing cosplay on Hollywood’s legendary red carpet. Attendees can walk into the historic theater, take memorable photos with friends and other attendees. Plus, they will be able to share a walk with producer and director Naoki Yoshida, sound director and composer Masayoshi Soken, and vocal artist Susan Calloway.

Here’s a full rundown for the schedule of events on that day:

Saturday, June 16, 2018 – Schedule of Events:

3:00–4:30 PM: Pre-registration check-in and on-site registration (capacity permitting)

3:30–5:00 PM: Dressing and prepping in the dressing room

5:00–6:00 PM: Cosplayers Red Carpet walk: FINAL FANTASY XIV cosplayers, followed by the concert’s special guests

6:00-7:00 PM: All ticketed attendees (our treasured Warriors of Light) can walk the red carpet

7:00 PM: Venue doors open

8:00 PM: Concert begins (ticket required)

Location:

Hollywood Walk of Fame, outside the Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

Pre-registration for the Hollywood Cosplay Red Carpet Walk event is highly recommended and can be done free of charge here. Organizers have also included some words of advice to prospective attendees of the event:

Please Note: Cosplayers attending the event will have access to a dressing room from 3:30–5:00 PM. Once the walk has concluded, cosplay is authorized within the concert venue foyer, but any costumes or props that might prevent others seated near you from fully enjoying the concert will not be allowed within the concert hall itself. The venue will provide a coat check service to all patrons to store such items. Please be aware that neither the concert organizers nor Square Enix are responsible for personal belongings stored in the coat check service or left unattended in the dressing room.

More information about the event has been covered before, and you can view it here.

Final Fantasy XIV is a masterful MMORPG made by Square Enix, and is available for the PlayStation 4 now, on a monthly subscription basis.