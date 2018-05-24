Watch the Official Trailer of the PS4 Remaster of Yakuza 3

SEGA has published the official trailer for the PlayStation 4 remastered version of Yakuza 3 at the Japanese official Yakuza series channel on YouTube, which you can also watch right above.

Earlier this week, SEGA made a big announcement where they are going to release remasters of Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 for PlayStation 4. Yakuza 3 will be released first, while remasters of 4 and 5 are still in the works and will follow in order at a later time. With Yakuza 0, 1 Kiwami, 2 Kiwami, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life available, the whole mainline Yakuza series will be eventually playable on the PS4.

Unlike the Kiwami remakes of the first and second Yakuza, the PS4 remaster of Yakuza 3 will have pretty much the same game features as the original PS3 release. However, the above trailer also confirms that something new will be added to this remaster in two new cabaret hostesses Yui and Kana.

You can read our review on the original PS3 release of Yakuza 3 to see why you need to look forward to the PS4 remaster.

Yakuza 3 is an astounding success in bringing the Japanese culture over in a great package of emotions and raw combat. Everything from the presentation to the combat is well done in this fight to the death. You can easily spend 13+ hours on the story alone without even diving into the mini games, battle arena, and side missions. Yakuza 3 will pull you into the fight and won’t let you out until you’re black and blue from head to toe. If you are ready for a taste of Japan and aren’t afraid of a little action, this is the game you need to pick up.

The PlayStation 4 remaster of Yakuza 3 will be released in Japan on August 9, 2018. After that, SEGA is also planning to release the remaining mainline Yakuza games on PS4 as well, with Yakuza 4 slated for a Fall 2018 release, and Yakuza 5 in Spring 2019. As of this writing, there’s still no information yet on when will these remasters be released in the West though.

[Source: SEGA]