Marvelous recently updated their website to reveal new Little Dragons Cafe info, including two new characters, a bit on ingredients gathering for recipes, and, of course, a new batch of screenshots. I’m really not sure if this game could get any cuter.

■ Characters

Poncho

A self-proclaimed hero traveling around the world who aspires to be like the legendary hero Taisho. However, he has a habit of getting a stomachache as soon as something inconveniences him, causing him to run off to the bathroom. Even he seems self aware that he is just a weakling, but…

—“Th-that’s right. Heroes stay at inns. I am going to stay.”

Rosetta

A girl who left home as she hates her father for being unable to do anything to stop her beloved mother’s death. No matter what happens, she only ends up dwelling on the past.

—“I won’t forgive him… I won’t… I won’t! I definitely won’t ever forgive him for something like that!”

■ Adventure

◆ Gathering Recipes and Ingredients

The player’s main job is to gather recipes and ingredients.

The vast isolated island is a treasure house of ingredients. Bring back wild birds to harvest eggs, harvest fruits, vegetables, and seasonings from trees and thickets, or catch fish in oceans and rivers.

—Once you obtain ingredients, you can harvest them in the cafe’s garden and fish preserve.

—Fragments of recipes left behind by someone are scattered all over the island. By finding four fragments, the old man can repair the recipe, giving you something brand new to cook.

Monsters

Various monsters inhabit the island. Hunt them to get food ingredients.

—Zikkidon

A monster that will attack the player when it spots them. Be careful, as it will eat any dishes you are holding when it rams you with its body. These beasts can only be hunted with a dragon.

—Yakidori

A cowardly monster that will run away from the player as they approach it. If it hit it, it will drop its meat and run away.