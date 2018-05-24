Rainbow Skies Launching in June on PS4, PS3, and PS Vita

Earlier today, independent developer and publisher Eastasiasoft Limited announced that it would be releasing its fantasy turn-based RPG Rainbow Skies for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation 3 on June 26 in North America, and June 27 in Europe and Asia. In the game, players will be transported to a colorful world filled with various foes, dungeons, shops, and everything else a fan of role-playing games could ever want. You can check out a new trailer for the game below:

“After five years in development, we are pleased to announce that Rainbow Skies, the successor to Rainbow Moon, will launch on the PlayStation Store this June,” said Marcus Pukropski, CEO of SideQuest Studios. “Featuring a humorous new story with interwoven narratives, monster taming, a revamped battle system allowing greater tactical depth, treasure hunts, new mini-games and an improved sidequest system, Rainbow Skies offers even the most seasoned of RPG players countless hours of fun.”

Here’s what players can expect from the story of Rainbow Skies, according to the developers:

The story of Rainbow Skies begins on the morning of Damion’s final examination as a monster tamer, an important profession in his home town, which is constantly threatened by monster attacks. However, after a terrible hangover, Damion completely messes things up and not only fails the examination, but also destroys the entire monster compound. When he tries to cover up his mishap with his examiner Layne, things turn from bad to worse and through a number of unforeseen circumstances, they find themselves between the fronts of two rival superpowers… Features: Follow the story of three young heroes and discover the true value of their friendship in this unforgettable adventure, inspired by fan-favourite classic Tactical RPGs.

Explore a colorful and vibrant world, filled with friends and foes.

Beautiful visuals, optimised to run at 60fps on PS4™, PS3™ and PS Vita.

Revamped turn-based battles with practically limitless tactical depth. Plan your assault with hundreds of skills, items and options, plus all new combo attacks.

Breed and level up a large variety of monsters, then bring them into battle with you!

Upgrade your characters, weapons, equipment, and battle skills.

Enjoy a huge variety of side quests and optional content.

Dig up hidden treasures and find other valuable collectibles.

Play a variety of mini games, including a turn-based fishing game.

Cross-Save support on PS4™, PS3™ and PS Vita.

Rainbow Skies launches on June 26, 2018 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation 3.