Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS Demo is Now Available on the PlayStation Store

Konami has just announced that the demo for Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS is now available for download on the PlayStation Store! Players can now experience the high-speed action of piloting Jehuty in native 4K and VR!

The demo is a recreation of battles seen in the original Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner on the PlayStation 2. The original game was produced and is closely associated with former Konami game creator, Hideo Kojima. The game is largely based on the mecha combat of humanoid robots called Orbital Frames.

Most of the mechas available in the game were designed by Yoji Shinkawa, the character and mechanical designer for the Metal Gear Solid series. Only Lloyd and his Orbital Frame Inhert were designed by Kazuma Kaneko, of the Shin Megami Tensei fame. The game is written and directed by Shuyo Murata, and is recognised as a masterpiece from similar space action titles.

The 2nd Runner – M∀RS demo takes place on the planet Mars, in the year 2174. The despotic BAHRAM military organisation has been using new Orbital Frames robotic technology to secure their hold on Earth and Mars. Seizing control of the legendary Jehuty Orbital Frame, the player (named Dingo on the original PS2 game) is the final hope for the war-stricken planets. The player is tasked with striking deep into the heart of the BAHRAM army with the unrivaled power of Jehuty, and bring their personal brand of Justice to the corrupted military.

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS demo is now available for download! The actual game will be available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR on September 4 in the Americas, and September 6 globally.