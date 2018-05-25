Lovecraftian Open World Game The Sinking City Gets New Trailer Ahead of E3

As we get closer to E3 2018 with every passing day, more and more information about some of the most anticipated games are released. Today, developers Frogwares have released a brand new teaser trailer for their upcoming Lovecraftian open world game The Sinking City. The game, which is currently in development, hasn’t had much information released on it, but will have a presence at E3.

You can check out the brief trailer below:

At the end of the video, Frogwares teases that more information on The Sinking City will be available at the upcoming show, and with a booth number being teased, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of show presence the game has amongst some of the bigger titles in the gaming world. We’ll make sure to keep you updated on The Sinking City once the show begins on June 12.

You can find an overview for The Sinking City below, courtesy of Frogwares:

Frogwares, together with publisher Bigben Interactive, have released a candid video in which The Sinking City devs show the in’s and out’s of making a public demo. With GDC around the corner, Frogwares are preparing to showcase the game for the first time to the public at GDC San Franciso and EGX Rezzed London. The Sinking City is an open world, open investigation game set in a Lovecraft universe. The player steps into the shoes of a private investigator who finds himself trapped in the city of Oakmont Massachusetts – a city suffering from unprecedented floods of supernatural origins. The player must uncover the source of whatever has taken possession of the city, and the minds of its inhabitant

Are you excited about The Sinking City? Let us know below.