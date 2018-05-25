Warriors Orochi 4 Will Have Its First Japanese Live Stream on June 9

Koei Tecmo has announced that they will hold the first ever Warriors Orochi 4 live stream on Saturday, June 9, at 9:00 p.m. JST. In other time zones, you can catch it at 1:00 p.m. BST, 8:00 a.m. EDT, and 5:00 a.m. PDT. The stream is scheduled to last an hour, will be conducted in Japanese, and is teased to have premiere reveals of the following:

Warriors Orochi 4 gameplay footage in Japan

New promotion trailer

New character image

This live stream will be headed by two MCs along with a guest star. All of them are Japanese voice actors who will be voicing characters appearing in Warriors Orochi 4.

Masaya Onosaka (Voiced Zhao Yun & Zhuge Liang in Dynasty Warriors)

Eiji Takemoto (Voiced Ishida Mitsunari & Shibata Katsuie in Samurai Warriors)

Ryotaro Okiayu (Guest star who voiced Sima Shi & Sima Yi in Dynasty Warriors, Chosokabe Motochika in Samurai Warriors, and Orochi & Orochi X in Warriors Orochi)

Earlier this month, Koei Tecmo published the first major information batch on Warriors Orochi 4 in the Weekly Famitsu magazine. It was revealed that this game will have a grand total of 170 playable characters. Greek Olympian deities such as Zeus are also teased to play a big role in the new storyline which merges the worlds of Dynasty Warriors‘ Chinese Three Kingdoms and Samurai Warriors’ Japanese Warring States.

Warriors Orochi 4 is currently under development by Koei Tecmo’s Omega-Force brand and has a worldwide release timeframe of Fall 2018.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]