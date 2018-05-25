Fortnite’s State of Development V5 Lets us Take a Peek on Playground Mode

Epic Games has been pushing Fortnite to continually evolve, especially since lots of battle royale-styled games are emerging on the market. With this, the company and its developers are giving us a quick look on some big additions to the game in the near future.

The recent Fortnite update introduced the gold-rating Jetpack into the game, and Epic has release their fifth State of Development as a sneak-peak into future content. These content will include controller tweaks, QoL improvements, Limited-Time modes, and the new Playground mode that allows players to respawn.

Playground, the most interesting out of all those new content, is a Limited Time mode that will load players into the Battle Royale map, but with more time to roam around the map. There will be more available resources, all the treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, and squad friendly fire will be enabled, but players can respawn immediately when killed. The company has also promised “Lloads of Llamas,” in the future.

In regards to controller tweaks, here are the gist of what they are adding in order for players to maximize their potential in certain situations:

Builder Pro Improvements

Turbo Building Improvements

Edit Mode Aim Assist

Custom Bindings

Regarding the performance of the game, Epic is focused on enhancing the full experience and quality-of-life for players. For gameplay changes, here are few of those additions they are making along the way:

Challenge Progress Notifications Starting in v4.3 there will be in-match pop ups to highlight your challenge progress. Track what you’ve completed and plan out your strategy for the remainder of the match or your next one! In-world markers Marking positions on the map is a great way to communicate with your squad, but often the marker on the compass isn’t enough to get you to your location. We’re investigating ways to display an in-world marker to allow for easier navigation around the island. Victory Royale screen Getting a Victory Royale should be a memorable experience, and the victory screen should support that. We want to freshen up the celebration and make it a bit more rewarding. High-resolution mini map The ability to zoom in on the map was added in a recent update, but the resolution of the image isn’t quite as good as we want it to be. Our goal is to capture the world with as many details as possible to make it easier when figuring out where you’re droppin’! Better Footstep and Vertical Audio Our v4.2 update had some footstep audio improvements, where we added slightly more variation to above/below sounds. We recognize it’s still difficult to identify enemy position in high-density locations (such as Tilted Towers) and we’ll continue to iterate on this.

Fornite will continue to be one of the biggest battle royale games today. If you are curious about the game, then worry not: you can download it on the PlayStation 4 for free.