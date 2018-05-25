The Kulve Taroth Returns to Monster Hunter: World for New Limited-Time Siege Event

After unleashing the Kulve Taroth into Monster Hunter: World last month, Capcom is ready to reintroduce players to the gigantic monster. Starting today and lasting through May 31, players will find the “Banquets in the Earthen Hall” quest in the Caverns of El Dorado. The objective of the mission is fairly simple, tasking players with repelling the monster and claiming the loot. In case you’re unaware of just what the Kulve Taroth is, you can check out a brief video below from when the monster was originally introduced into the game.

As you can tell from the video above, the Kulve Taroth is no slouch. Appearing to be some sort of dragon/ram hybrid, the Taroth isn’t something you want to take on by yourself, you’ll have to grab some friends and squad up in order to fell this beast. Of course, repelling the monster will grant players some of the weapons that it has embedded in its golden mantle, so players may want to keep trying their hand at attacking the monster in order to drop the best possible gear.

For more on what to expect when it’s time to take on the monster, check out below for an outline from Capcom from the last time the Kulve Taroth appeared in the game:

Siege is a brand new limited-time quest type which requires the collaborative efforts of all hunters in the same Gathering Hub (which can house up to 16 hunters). Each hunting party will split off into groups of up to four hunters each, but will be working together to investigate and hunt down the same Kulve Taroth. As each hunting party collects more tracks and breaks off more parts from attacking Kulve Taroth, they’ll contribute progress to the same Siege. This new quest type is designed and balanced for multiplayer, so call up your Squadmates, or join up a dedicated Kulve Taroth lobby, and make sure to coordinate with other hunters if you want to earn the best rewards. The primary goal of this Siege is to repel Kulve Taroth, but its shimmering golden mantle happens to be a collection of shiny weapon relics it has gathered along its journey through the New World. We don’t have much information on when and where Kulve Taroth has amassed all these relics, so the nature and quality of these weapons (read: type and stats) are entirely up to fate.

Monster Hunter: World is available now.