Ni no Kuni II Ships 900k Copies Worldwide

We’ve just received word that worldwide shipments, as well as download sales, for the action RPG Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom surpassed 900,000 units. The word regarding these truly impressive Ni No Kuni sales has officially been spread by developer and publisher Level-5. They have also revealed that, coupled with these sales, total shipments of the entire franchise have now surpassed 2.8 million units.

Another thing that’s worth mentioning is that this is actually Level-5’s first JRPG that has also launched for PC. The game was also part of the recent PlayStation Spotlight Sale, so that might’ve boosted things just a tad.

The developer is also preparing to launch the Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Original Soundtrack on June 6, 2018 (for 3,300 yen in Japan – in case you were wondering, that translates to approximately 30 bucks). The OST is going to feature 31 background songs composed by Joe Hisashi.

The popular action RPG Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom launched for PlayStation 4 and PC on March 24, 2018. Our Chandler Wood had some awesome things to say about the game: “Ni no Kuni II is pure magic… Ni no Kuni II is a near-perfect RPG and deserves every bit of the attention that it demands.” Check out our full review.

[Source: Gematsu and 4Gamer.net]