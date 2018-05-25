Codemasters has released a new trailer that features the various game modes of Onrush, an upcoming “action packed” arcade racer. You can view the trailer above. More details regarding the Onrush game modes are below.

Countdown – Countdown is a race through the gates against an ever-ticking clock. Hitting the gates will add precious seconds to your team’s time, keeping you in the game.

Lockdown – Lockdown is a race to fight for control of a moving zone in a 100mph King of the Hill free for all. Get in the zone and fight for survival.

Switch – Survive as long as you can hunting down your opponents. You’ll get increasingly stronger vehicles each time you’re knocked out, but so will they. Be strategic and work with your team to win.

Overdrive – Overdrive mode is a pure ‘boost to win’ onslaught until the very end. Get boost any way you can as quickly as possible and burn it up even quicker.