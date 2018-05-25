Spider-Man Full Motion Ad Catches the Eye in Los Angeles
Insomniac Games are clearly spearing no expense when it comes to advertising the brand new upcoming PS4-exclusive, Spider-Man. The web slinger is looking cooler than ever. Check out this full motion SpiderMan PS4 ad Sony has placed on a massive building in LA:
Marvel’s Spider-Man. Be Greater. | Full motion ad launches in #LosAngeles. #kineticww #Marvel #insomniacgames #Playstation @spiderman_game #E32018 Pre-order @ https://t.co/ZjKQ4gkXFk pic.twitter.com/FP0GRtNsct
— Kevin Bartanian (@kevinbartanian) May 24, 2018
Talk about being prepared for E3. Thanks to the gigantic and, admittely, awesome-looking ad, Sony is properly gearing up for E3 2018. The amazing animated billboard is wrapped around a city skyscraper and overlooks one of the many busy junctions of LA.
Of course, there’s no doubt whatsoever that this thing grabs anyone’s attention, whether they are walking, driving a car or a freakin’ bus.
Spider-Man is obviously one of those IPs Sony holds dear, since they are keeping it a PS4-exclusive. As we’ve recently discovered, despite the fact that we’re entering the final phase of the PS4 life cycle, the company is determined to have a solid line-up for its number one console.
Spider-Man releases exclusively for the PlayStation 4 console on September 7, 2018. Oh yeah, and just in case, you haven’t been paying attention, we’ll see more of the game during this year’s E3 festivities.
[Source: Twitter]