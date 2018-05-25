The Wolf Among Us Season Two Delayed, Will Now Launch in 2019

After initially announcing that The Wolf Among Us Season 2 would be releasing sometime in the second half of 2018, Telltale has announced earlier today that the game won’t be hitting that release window and has been delayed until 2019. Taking to their website to announce the delay, Telltale revealed that the delay has come thanks to some “fundamental changes” to the company since the game was announced last summer.

“This delay comes as the result of a few fundamental changes here at Telltale since we first announced the game last summer,” said Telltale in the announcement on their site. “Most importantly, we’re committed to exploring new ways to tell our stories. Taking this extra time will allow us not only to focus on quality but also to experiment and iterate in order to craft something truly special.”

Telltale went on to say that their ultimate goal is to deliver something deserving of the passion that The Wolf Among Us fanbase has consistently shown. “We’re extremely enthusiastic about how the game is progressing so far, and we can’t wait to dig even deeper.” According to the company, more news on the upcoming game will be revealed later on this year, so while we may not be getting the actual title just yet, we’ll at least be learning more as the year goes on.

When the game was initially announced, Telltale revealed a brief overview of what to expect from it, and you can see that below:

With overwhelming popular demand from fans since the series concluded in 2014, Telltale surprised their fans today in an announcement video from the cast and crew confirming that the project is coming in the year ahead. Though this new season has not yet been officially titled, it will debut in the second half of 2018 across all major gaming consoles and mobile gaming devices. This new season will begin a fresh story arc for its returning cast of characters, featuring the return of Adam Harrington as Bigby Wolf and Erin Yvette as Snow White.

[Source: Telltale]