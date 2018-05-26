DICE GM Responds to Battlefield V Criticisms, Says Female Characters Are Here to Stay

Following Battlefield V‘s reveal and subsequent discourse, DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson has taken to Twitter to respond to some of the game’s criticisms, stating in no uncertain terms that the studio won’t buckle under any kind of pressure.

Fans had taken issue with Battlefield V‘s historical accuracy over its inclusion of playable female characters – a move that Gabrielson defended by calling the game “everyone’s battlefield.” He wrote:

It’s been two days since the reveal of Battlefield V so I wanted to share some thoughts on the reactions so far. It sure seems we created a lot of excitement, and also some questions on a lot of different topics. First, let me be clear about one thing. Player choice and female playable characters are here to stay. We want Battlefield V to represent all those who were a part of the greatest drama in human history, and give players choice to choose and customize the characters they play with. Our commitment as a studio is to do everything we can to create games that are inclusive and diverse. We always set out to push boundaries and deliver unexpected experiences. But above all, our games must be fun!

Gabrielson continued by reiterating that the Battlefield sandbox encourages fans to play how they want. He’s of the view that if the game can add the ability to “fit three players on a galloping horse with flamethrowers,” it can give players the choice to play who they want.

Battlefield V will release on October 19.

[Source: Oskar Gabrielson (Twitter)]