‘Soulsborne’ Action-RPG, Dolmen, Still Happening Despite Missing Kickstarter Goal

Massive Work Studio has announced that its cosmic horror action-RPG game, Dolmen, is still in production despite missing its Kickstarter goal. The studio was hoping to raise $90,000 to fund its project when it launched the crowdfunding campaign last month but only managed to gather $42,701 via 925 backers.

In a press release, the developer said that it “pulled a few strings” to make things happen but will continue its crowdfunding campaign on Crytivo. The platform is similar to Kickstarter but does not endorse games that feature exploitative loot boxes, microtransactions, or day-one DLC.

For those who haven’t followed Dolmen, here’s an official overview:

Cosmic Horror and Sci-Fi are two ways to talk about Dolmen. It is a third person action game with RPG elements but with a lovecraftian plot that calls players to find what’s behind the darkest secret of the universe! A forgotten planet called Revion Prime will be the place where the action takes part. And it won’t be easy: Adaptation and exploration will be your main weapons as you craft new items and equipments from your enemies’ carcasses! Every step can be your last one! Use your experience points to improve yourself and face what no human has ever faced. After all, quoting David Hume: “The life of man is of no greater importance to the universe than that of an oyster.” Maybe he was right… Or not.

A release date has yet to be announced.