God of War’s US Digital Launch Sales More Than Doubled Uncharted 4’s

Sony Interactive Entertainment president John Kodera only recently revealed that God of War‘s launch month sales topped 5 million units. But SuperData Research has a little more to share about the PlayStation 4 exclusive’s sales success in the US. A new report by the market research firm reveals that God of War sold 2.1 million units digitally during the month of April, which more than doubles Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End launch month sales!

This makes God of War the largest console exclusive digital launch in the region to date, followed by Uncharted 4. Console spend was up a staggering 44 percent in April, which SuperData attributes to God of War and Fortnite both.

Speaking of Fortnite, Epic’s battle royale shooter continues to set new records. The game earned $296 million across all platforms in April, which is an increase from $223 million earned in March.

Elsewhere in the report, SuperData reveals that Grand Theft Auto V‘s online portion is finally slowing down. Although GTA V is still crossing milestones, GTA Online‘s revenue declined 9 percent year-over-year, breaking its 12-month growth streak. “GTA V Online has declined sequentially every month since the start of the year, likely in part due to the continued rise of Fortnite as well as a dearth of significant content updates from Rockstar,” writes SuperData.

[Source: SuperData]