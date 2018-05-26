PSP Classic Metal Slug XX Coming to PS4 Next Week

SNK has announced that the PlayStation 4 version of PSP classic, Metal Slug XX, is releasing next week on Tuesday, May 29 for $19.99.

The game will be upgraded for the current-gen console, and comes with new modes and updated multiplayer features. In addition to this, Leona will now be a playable character from the start.

Metal Slug XX fully supports 4K resolution with display settings including scanline filtering options and high-resolution border art styles.

Check out a launch trailer above and an official overview below.

Metal Slug XX is the new addition to the famed Metal Slug series that captures all the glory of the arcade experience and more. After General Morden is defeated and captured, a mysterious army arrives from the future to save him. They reveal themselves to be Mordens army from the future, and their goal is to provide their future leader with special advanced weaponry to take on his enemies in the present. Classic Metal Slug characters Marco, Tarma, Fio, Eri, Ralf, and Clark return once again to take on General Morden and his new and improved Rebel Army.

Trophy hunters will be delighted to hear that Metal Slug XX comes with over 30 trophies includes ones that are challenge-based. And yes, there’s a Platinum too!