Two More Men Charged in Call of Duty Swatting Incident That Led to Innocent Man’s Death

By now, most of us have heard of Andrew Finch. He was an innocent father of two who was killed in a Call of Duty: WWII swatting prank gone wrong. Tyler Barriss, the man who placed the hoax call, was subsequently arrested and extradited to Kansas from California, where he is currently incarcerated and faces numerous charges that are likely going to put him behind bars for a significant amount of time. But that’s not all.

Police have now arrested two other individuals, Shane Gaskill and Casey Viner, who were involved in the initial altercation that started everything.

Viner encouraged Barriss to make the call after getting into an argument with Gaskill, who then provided a false address that happened to be Finch’s. They both then attempted to remove their chat logs after the fatal shooting to avoid repercussions. However, it was too late.

Viner is charged with “wire fraud, conspiracy to make false/hoax reports, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.” Gaskill is charged with “obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and wire fraud.”

The maximum penalty for making false reports that result in death is life in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Nothing will bring Andrew Finch back but we’re hoping that this development offers some consolation to his grieving family.

[Source: PCGamesN]