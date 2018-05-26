PSLS  •  News  •  PS Vita / PlayStation Vita News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Twin-Stick Shooter Riddled Corpses EX Coming to PS4 and PS Vita Next Month

May 26, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

riddled corpses ex

COWCAT has announced that its arcade-style twin stick shooter Riddled Corpses EX, which is a remaster of the original, will release on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita on June 5.

The game has been upgraded to 60 frames-per-second, and comes with a new soundtrack, online leaderboards, and more. In a post on PlayStation Blog, developer Fabrice Breton outlined all the upgrades, which you can check out below.

  • I’ve modified the engine to run at 60 FPS (instead of 30) yielding a night and day difference for such as a smooth, flowing action game!
  • We’ve added character stats so you’ll have more incentive to unlock and play all of them, and balanced the grinding which was a major complaint in the original version.
  • The scenario is now expanded through cutscenes in story mode to detail the characters’ fates.
  • After the Xenon Valkyrie chiptune music from Jorge Olivares (Giorgiost) was praised as some of the best ever heard, we collaborated with him again, giving us a great new soundtrack option!

Some features like the combo system have also been revamped. “Obviously, I made sure to include a Platinum with challenging trophies for exploring various aspects of the game,” added Breton.

Riddled Corpses EX will be cross-buy and compatible with PlayStation TV.

