Twin-Stick Shooter Riddled Corpses EX Coming to PS4 and PS Vita Next Month

COWCAT has announced that its arcade-style twin stick shooter Riddled Corpses EX, which is a remaster of the original, will release on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita on June 5.

The game has been upgraded to 60 frames-per-second, and comes with a new soundtrack, online leaderboards, and more. In a post on PlayStation Blog, developer Fabrice Breton outlined all the upgrades, which you can check out below.

I’ve modified the engine to run at 60 FPS (instead of 30) yielding a night and day difference for such as a smooth, flowing action game!

We’ve added character stats so you’ll have more incentive to unlock and play all of them, and balanced the grinding which was a major complaint in the original version.

The scenario is now expanded through cutscenes in story mode to detail the characters’ fates.

After the Xenon Valkyrie chiptune music from Jorge Olivares (Giorgiost) was praised as some of the best ever heard, we collaborated with him again, giving us a great new soundtrack option!

Some features like the combo system have also been revamped. “Obviously, I made sure to include a Platinum with challenging trophies for exploring various aspects of the game,” added Breton.

Riddled Corpses EX will be cross-buy and compatible with PlayStation TV.