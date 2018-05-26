Twin-Stick Shooter Riddled Corpses EX Coming to PS4 and PS Vita Next Month
COWCAT has announced that its arcade-style twin stick shooter Riddled Corpses EX, which is a remaster of the original, will release on PlayStation 4 and PS Vita on June 5.
The game has been upgraded to 60 frames-per-second, and comes with a new soundtrack, online leaderboards, and more. In a post on PlayStation Blog, developer Fabrice Breton outlined all the upgrades, which you can check out below.
- I’ve modified the engine to run at 60 FPS (instead of 30) yielding a night and day difference for such as a smooth, flowing action game!
- We’ve added character stats so you’ll have more incentive to unlock and play all of them, and balanced the grinding which was a major complaint in the original version.
- The scenario is now expanded through cutscenes in story mode to detail the characters’ fates.
- After the Xenon Valkyrie chiptune music from Jorge Olivares (Giorgiost) was praised as some of the best ever heard, we collaborated with him again, giving us a great new soundtrack option!
Some features like the combo system have also been revamped. “Obviously, I made sure to include a Platinum with challenging trophies for exploring various aspects of the game,” added Breton.
Riddled Corpses EX will be cross-buy and compatible with PlayStation TV.