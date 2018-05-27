Horror Title Agony Gets Another Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Release, Trophy List Published
Madmind Studio has released yet another Agony gameplay trailer ahead of the game’s release this week, which you can check out above. Elsewhere, the game’s trophy list has been published online, revealing a total of 35 trophies including Platinum.
Check out the full list below but beware of potential spoilers.
Unforgettable journey (Platinum)
Unlock all trophies
Pull it out! (Gold)
Succubus ending
I was born to rule! (Gold)
Nimrod ending
Good and Evil (Gold)
Good and Evil (Unlock Evil and Angel ending)
Your soul is mine! (Gold)
Baphomet ending
Lara would be proud! (Gold)
Find all secret rooms
She looks good in red (Silver)
Find 2 red chambers
The richest man in hell (Silver)
Find 4 gold chambers
I have a beautiful soul! (Silver)
Max out every skill
You look just like your father (Silver)
Unlock all letters and notes
The great painter (Silver)
Unlock all paintings
What have I done? (Silver)
Unlock all comic pages
Let me see you (Silver)
Unlock all characters in 3D viewer
I found a job! (Silver)
Unlock madman ending
I am enlightened (Silver)
Unlock everything in gallery
Wait for me my Goddess! (Bronze)
Finish level 1
Pact with the devil (Bronze)
Finish level 2
To the sunset! (Bronze)
Finish level 3
Never ending Agony (Bronze)
Finish level 4
Survivor (Bronze)
Survive a level in Agony Mode
I’m thirsty! (Bronze)
Possess an onoskelis
The force is with me (Bronze)
Possess a chort
I’m on fire! But I like it. (Bronze)
Possess an ifrit
Ice Age (Bronze)
Find a peanut in the frozen caves
Nice try (Bronze)
Try to push an onoskelis to the pit
Demon slayer (Bronze)
Push and kill an onoskelis
Did I just bore him? (Bronze)
Survive Baphomet bossfight
There is always something bigger (Bronze)
Kill an enormous chort
Where are you, pet? (Bronze)
Finish level 1 as a succubus
This time, I will use the elevator (Bronze)
Finish level 2 as a succubus
Finally, a bath! (Bronze)
Finish level 3 as a succubus
What a beautiful taste! (Bronze)
Finish level 4 as a succubus
Can I lick it? (Bronze)
Use a finisher on an onoskelis as a succubus
Heartbreaker (Bronze)
Kill a chort as a succubus
The Scarlet Woman (Bronze)
Normal ending
Agony releases on Tuesday, May 29.
[Source: PSNProfiles]