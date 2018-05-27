PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Horror Title Agony Gets Another Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Release, Trophy List Published

May 27, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Madmind Studio has released yet another Agony gameplay trailer ahead of the game’s release this week, which you can check out above. Elsewhere, the game’s trophy list has been published online, revealing a total of 35 trophies including Platinum.

Check out the full list below but beware of potential spoilers.

Unforgettable journey (Platinum)
Unlock all trophies

Pull it out! (Gold)
Succubus ending

I was born to rule! (Gold)
Nimrod ending

Good and Evil (Gold)
Good and Evil (Unlock Evil and Angel ending)

Your soul is mine! (Gold)
Baphomet ending

Lara would be proud! (Gold)
Find all secret rooms

She looks good in red (Silver)
Find 2 red chambers

The richest man in hell (Silver)
Find 4 gold chambers

I have a beautiful soul! (Silver)
Max out every skill

You look just like your father (Silver)
Unlock all letters and notes

The great painter (Silver)
Unlock all paintings

What have I done? (Silver)
Unlock all comic pages

Let me see you (Silver)
Unlock all characters in 3D viewer

I found a job! (Silver)
Unlock madman ending

I am enlightened (Silver)
Unlock everything in gallery

Wait for me my Goddess! (Bronze)
Finish level 1

Pact with the devil (Bronze)
Finish level 2

To the sunset! (Bronze)
Finish level 3

Never ending Agony (Bronze)
Finish level 4

Survivor (Bronze)
Survive a level in Agony Mode

I’m thirsty! (Bronze)
Possess an onoskelis

The force is with me (Bronze)
Possess a chort

I’m on fire! But I like it. (Bronze)
Possess an ifrit

Ice Age (Bronze)
Find a peanut in the frozen caves

Nice try (Bronze)
Try to push an onoskelis to the pit

Demon slayer (Bronze)
Push and kill an onoskelis

Did I just bore him? (Bronze)
Survive Baphomet bossfight

There is always something bigger (Bronze)
Kill an enormous chort

Where are you, pet? (Bronze)
Finish level 1 as a succubus

This time, I will use the elevator (Bronze)
Finish level 2 as a succubus

Finally, a bath! (Bronze)
Finish level 3 as a succubus

What a beautiful taste! (Bronze)
Finish level 4 as a succubus

Can I lick it? (Bronze)
Use a finisher on an onoskelis as a succubus

Heartbreaker (Bronze)
Kill a chort as a succubus

The Scarlet Woman (Bronze)
Normal ending

Agony releases on Tuesday, May 29.

[Source: PSNProfiles]

