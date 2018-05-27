Horror Title Agony Gets Another Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Release, Trophy List Published

Madmind Studio has released yet another Agony gameplay trailer ahead of the game’s release this week, which you can check out above. Elsewhere, the game’s trophy list has been published online, revealing a total of 35 trophies including Platinum.

Check out the full list below but beware of potential spoilers.

Unforgettable journey (Platinum)

Unlock all trophies Pull it out! (Gold)

Succubus ending I was born to rule! (Gold)

Nimrod ending Good and Evil (Gold)

Good and Evil (Unlock Evil and Angel ending) Your soul is mine! (Gold)

Baphomet ending Lara would be proud! (Gold)

Find all secret rooms She looks good in red (Silver)

Find 2 red chambers The richest man in hell (Silver)

Find 4 gold chambers I have a beautiful soul! (Silver)

Max out every skill You look just like your father (Silver)

Unlock all letters and notes The great painter (Silver)

Unlock all paintings What have I done? (Silver)

Unlock all comic pages Let me see you (Silver)

Unlock all characters in 3D viewer I found a job! (Silver)

Unlock madman ending I am enlightened (Silver)

Unlock everything in gallery Wait for me my Goddess! (Bronze)

Finish level 1 Pact with the devil (Bronze)

Finish level 2 To the sunset! (Bronze)

Finish level 3 Never ending Agony (Bronze)

Finish level 4 Survivor (Bronze)

Survive a level in Agony Mode I’m thirsty! (Bronze)

Possess an onoskelis The force is with me (Bronze)

Possess a chort I’m on fire! But I like it. (Bronze)

Possess an ifrit Ice Age (Bronze)

Find a peanut in the frozen caves Nice try (Bronze)

Try to push an onoskelis to the pit Demon slayer (Bronze)

Push and kill an onoskelis Did I just bore him? (Bronze)

Survive Baphomet bossfight There is always something bigger (Bronze)

Kill an enormous chort Where are you, pet? (Bronze)

Finish level 1 as a succubus This time, I will use the elevator (Bronze)

Finish level 2 as a succubus Finally, a bath! (Bronze)

Finish level 3 as a succubus What a beautiful taste! (Bronze)

Finish level 4 as a succubus Can I lick it? (Bronze)

Use a finisher on an onoskelis as a succubus Heartbreaker (Bronze)

Kill a chort as a succubus The Scarlet Woman (Bronze)

Normal ending

Agony releases on Tuesday, May 29.

[Source: PSNProfiles]