Fatal Frame and Clock Tower Inspired Game, Project Sense, Coming to PS4 and Vita

ProjectSenseDev’s Benjamin W Widdowson has announced that his Fatal Frame and Clock Tower inspired title Project Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story has met its Kickstarter stretch goal for a PlayStation 4 and PS Vita release.

The 2.5D horror game was seeking $10,000 initially but has already raised more than double the amount.

In an update announcing the news, Widdowson said that while digital PS4 and Vita versions are now confirmed, the team is still in talks for physical releases and, at the very least, wants to be able to produce them for their backers.

In the meantime, check out the game’s debut trailer above and an official overview below.

In 2083 Neo Hong Kong, a young woman named Mei Lin Mak is dragged into a maelstrom of supernatural horror. As she peers deeper into the century old mystery, Mei will be forced to question her perception of reality and her trust of her cybernetic eyes. Under the neon lights of a cyperpunk dystopia, the ruins of the ‘Chong Sing Apartments’ hides a bloody mystery illuminated by both the traditions of Chinese folklore and the innovations of the industrial future. If there is any hope of escaping this nightmare, Mei-Lin must explore this complex, piecing together the stories of 14 lost souls, and discover the truth of her own family curse.

Project Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story is expected to release next year.

[Source: Kickstarter]