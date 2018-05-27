PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: May 29 – Oh…Sir! It’s time to Play

A busy week for PS4 new releases, with over twenty titles releasing for the PlayStation 4 and five games releasing for the PlayStation VR. Big games this week include Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, Moonlighter, Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast, and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. The PlayStation Vita takes a break this week, so time to take on your backlog.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation VR

Along Together (Digital)

Black Hat Cooperative (Digital)

The Perfect Sniper (Digital)

To The Top (Digital)

Wraith (Digital)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4 games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for May and June in order to stay on top of the upcoming PS4, PSVR, and PS Vita releases.