Black Clover: Quartet Knights Japanese Cover Art Gets Released Together with New TV Spot, Japan Released Date Confirmed

Tons of news today for our never-give-up hero, Asta, has been released today for the game Black Clover: Quartet Knights!

Let’s start with this one: Amazon Japan has just posted Black Clover: Quarter Knight’s cover/box art!

The art has main character Asta wielding his signature Demon-Slayer Sword over his shoulder on one hand, and with his Demon-Dweller Sword on the other hand. The background looks Clover kingdom, but with run-down rubbles of buildings. It also shows the name of the game and the logo inside a reddish-orange moon, something that might have a big impact in the story (one of the characters introduced before has moon magic).

On another note, Bandai Namco has released a new TV spot ad for the game, in which a young Yami Sukehiro can be seen together with Asta. This might be a prelude to the story, as on the anime and manga, we have only seen Asta with an older version of Yami, his commander on the Black Bulls. At the end of the ad, information about pre-orders of the game were also included. If you pre-order the game at an early time, you will also get an early access to young Yami as a playable character, and will be able to get Asta’s “Black Asta” skin.

Also, last week’s Weekly Jump issue has revealed that the Japanese release date for the game will be on September 13, 2018. No news on the NA and EU versions yet, but Bandai Namco will be releasing them this year as well.

If you are looking forward in playing Black Clover: Quartet Knights, then watch out for more news and information here on PlayStation Lifestyle!

[Source: Gematsu, Ryokutya2089, Amazon Japan]