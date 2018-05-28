DMC Voice Actor Leaks New DMC Game, Reveal at E3?

This definitely isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Devil May Cry 5. Back in January 2018, we’ve discovered that the project is well under way. The news came after Devil May Cry series director Hideaki Itsuno tweeted to fans that “The project is fine. Please expect!” While we did not get an official announcement yet, it’s already safe to say that fans will get DMC 5 and that it’s only a matter of time before we hear more info on it.

Recently though, another piece of info dropped into view when Daniel Southworth, best known for voicing the character Vergil in the DMC series, posted this hint via social media:

In other words, there is a solid chance we’ll see the announcement for brand new Devil May Cry game at the E3 2018. Basically, I know many of you may be confused by the news. Before you start asking questions, you ought to know that DmC: Devil May Cry, which was released back in 2010, was actually a reboot and a full sequel to Devil May Cry 4 is yet to come.

Also, since Southworth has been known for giving his voice to Vergil, we also have a plot hint right there – Vergil may be returning.

Devil May Cry 5 is more than likely going to hit stores for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, players have the option to revisit the franchise by checking out the Devil May Cry Collection, which is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: NeoGAF and Resetera]