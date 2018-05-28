H1Z1: Battle Royale Fast Becoming One of the Biggest PS4 Games

You’d think that nothing can be mentioned in the news more often than games like Fortine and PUBG, which really have taken center stage in the past few months. Another game that joins the pack of ultra-popular battle royale-flavord multiplayer shooters is H1Z1.

The developers, Daybreak Game Company, have released the PlayStation 4 version and it’s doing okay. Okay, scratch that. When you look at the H1Z1 player base and sales, the game is doing way better than okay.

Admittedly, amassing more than 200,000 concurrent players online is no small feat. In addition, the game managed to gather 1.5 million players within its first 24 hours on the PlayStation 4, and that’s impressive to say the least. That number has officially crossed 4.5 million players. Here’s the word:

[PS4 Open Beta] As a THANK YOU to all 4.5 million+ of you who have joined us since Open Beta launch, we’ve dropped the Blue Barbed Hellfire 4-6 right into your inventory! PLUS, Duos is now unlocked with a brand new patch – see the latest fixes here: https://t.co/ZC3AuC94uU pic.twitter.com/G3iLFmX1AZ — H1Z1 (@H1Z1) May 26, 2018

Okay, so at present, the gaming industry has an abundance of multiplayer shooters like H1Z1, Call of Duty, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (still not available on PS4). Are you guys enjoying some of these or do you feel it’s time for a different take on the multiplayer genre? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: H1Z1 Twitter]