SEGA Genesis Classics Collection Trophies Revealed, Features Variety of Games

May 28, 2018

sega genesis classics collection trophies

The SEGA Genesis Classics Collection is releasing tomorrow, bringing with it a 50-game collection that will make any older gamer happy. With the game so close to launching, the trophies for the upcoming title have been revealed, and with them, we can see that players will have to play through a variety of the Collections games in order to unlock every trophy.

Check out the full list of SEGA Genesis Classics Collection trophies below:

Platinum

  • Retro God
    Unlocked all trophies

Gold

  • Keep your powder dry
    Shinobi 3 – Get a Shinobi bonus (complete a level without throwing a shuriken)
  • Experiencing history
    Play 20 games
  • Clean Sweeps
    Complete all challenges
  • All the Magics
    Golden Axe Games – Collect 200 magic
  • Good Job
    Streets of Rage 3 – Finish the game on Normal or Hard difficulty
  • Sore Knuckles
    Streets of Rage – Get to the final boss without using a continue
  • It’s a lovely day outside
    Play 50 games

Silver

  • One in Three
    Alex Kidd – Win 50 Games of Rock, Paper, Scissors
  • 500 rings to rule them all
    Sonic Games – Get 500 rings
  • The eagle has landed
    Shining Force – Make it to Alterone
  • Challenge X
    Complete 10 challenges
  • Fly you fools!
    Golden Axe 2- Kill 25 enemies by throwing/knocking them off the environment in a single playthrough
  • Demonstrate Restraint
    Shadow Dancer – Complete the first 2 stages without using magic

Bronze

  • What are the buttons?
    Golden Axe – Use magic when no enemies are present
  • Commitment
    Sonic The Hedgehog – Collect all 6 Chaos Emeralds
  • Spin for the win
    Sonic Spinball – Collect all 3 Chaos Emeralds in Toxic Caves
  • Five large
    Columns – Gain a high score of at least 5000 on easy
  • Relaxin’ all cool
    Toejam and Earl – Find the secret island
  • Multitool
    Alien Soldier – Use 4 different weapon modes in one session
  • Chillin’ out maxin’
    Toejam and Earl – Dance the Hula
  • Challenge accepted
    Complete 1 challenge
  • Dance the Robbo
    Dynamite Headdy – Defeat the Robo Collector
  • Power Through
    Space Harrier 2 – Reach a score of 5,000,000
  • To the Brim
    Golden Axe 3 – Max out your magic
  • Extra Hedgehogs
    Sonic 2 – Finish Emerald Hills with 5 lives

The SEGA Genesis Classics Collection is set to release on May 29, 2018.

[Source: PSNProfiles]

