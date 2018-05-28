SEGA Genesis Classics Collection Trophies Revealed, Features Variety of Games
The SEGA Genesis Classics Collection is releasing tomorrow, bringing with it a 50-game collection that will make any older gamer happy. With the game so close to launching, the trophies for the upcoming title have been revealed, and with them, we can see that players will have to play through a variety of the Collections games in order to unlock every trophy.
Check out the full list of SEGA Genesis Classics Collection trophies below:
Platinum
- Retro God
Unlocked all trophies
Gold
- Keep your powder dry
Shinobi 3 – Get a Shinobi bonus (complete a level without throwing a shuriken)
- Experiencing history
Play 20 games
- Clean Sweeps
Complete all challenges
- All the Magics
Golden Axe Games – Collect 200 magic
- Good Job
Streets of Rage 3 – Finish the game on Normal or Hard difficulty
- Sore Knuckles
Streets of Rage – Get to the final boss without using a continue
- It’s a lovely day outside
Play 50 games
Silver
- One in Three
Alex Kidd – Win 50 Games of Rock, Paper, Scissors
- 500 rings to rule them all
Sonic Games – Get 500 rings
- The eagle has landed
Shining Force – Make it to Alterone
- Challenge X
Complete 10 challenges
- Fly you fools!
Golden Axe 2- Kill 25 enemies by throwing/knocking them off the environment in a single playthrough
- Demonstrate Restraint
Shadow Dancer – Complete the first 2 stages without using magic
Bronze
- What are the buttons?
Golden Axe – Use magic when no enemies are present
- Commitment
Sonic The Hedgehog – Collect all 6 Chaos Emeralds
- Spin for the win
Sonic Spinball – Collect all 3 Chaos Emeralds in Toxic Caves
- Five large
Columns – Gain a high score of at least 5000 on easy
- Relaxin’ all cool
Toejam and Earl – Find the secret island
- Multitool
Alien Soldier – Use 4 different weapon modes in one session
- Chillin’ out maxin’
Toejam and Earl – Dance the Hula
- Challenge accepted
Complete 1 challenge
- Dance the Robbo
Dynamite Headdy – Defeat the Robo Collector
- Power Through
Space Harrier 2 – Reach a score of 5,000,000
- To the Brim
Golden Axe 3 – Max out your magic
- Extra Hedgehogs
Sonic 2 – Finish Emerald Hills with 5 lives
The SEGA Genesis Classics Collection is set to release on May 29, 2018.
[Source: PSNProfiles]