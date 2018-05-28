SEGA Genesis Classics Collection Trophies Revealed, Features Variety of Games

The SEGA Genesis Classics collection is releasing tomorrow, bringing with it a 50-game collection that will make any older gamer happy. With the game so close to launching, the trophies for the upcoming title have been revealed, and with them, we can see that players will have to play through a variety of the collection’s games in order to unlock every trophy.

Check out the full list of SEGA Genesis Classics collection trophies below:

Platinum

Retro God

Unlocked all trophies

Gold

Keep your powder dry

Shinobi 3 – Get a Shinobi bonus (complete a level without throwing a shuriken)

Play 20 games

Complete all challenges

Golden Axe Games – Collect 200 magic

Streets of Rage 3 – Finish the game on Normal or Hard difficulty

Streets of Rage – Get to the final boss without using a continue

Streets of Rage – Get to the final boss without using a continue It’s a lovely day outside

Play 50 games

Silver

One in Three

Alex Kidd – Win 50 Games of Rock, Paper, Scissors

Sonic Games – Get 500 rings

Shining Force – Make it to Alterone

Shining Force – Make it to Alterone Challenge X

Complete 10 challenges

Golden Axe 2- Kill 25 enemies by throwing/knocking them off the environment in a single playthrough

Shadow Dancer – Complete the first 2 stages without using magic

Bronze

What are the buttons?

Golden Axe – Use magic when no enemies are present

Sonic The Hedgehog – Collect all 6 Chaos Emeralds

Sonic Spinball – Collect all 3 Chaos Emeralds in Toxic Caves

Columns – Gain a high score of at least 5000 on easy

Toejam and Earl – Find the secret island

Alien Soldier – Use 4 different weapon modes in one session

Toejam and Earl – Dance the Hula

Complete 1 challenge

Dynamite Headdy – Defeat the Robo Collector

Space Harrier 2 – Reach a score of 5,000,000

Golden Axe 3 – Max out your magic

Sonic 2 – Finish Emerald Hills with 5 lives

The SEGA Genesis Classics collection is set to release on May 29, 2018.

